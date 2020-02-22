AAAN Holds 2020 Business Outlook Seminar

The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN) will hold its 2020 Business Outlook Seminar on Tuesday at L’eola Hotel (formerly Protea Hotel), Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos State. A statement signed by Jenkins Alumona, AAAN Publicity Secretary, said the theme of the seminar is, “Nigerian Business Environment in the Year 2020: Implications for Advertising Agencies”.

The theme, the statement explained, was chosen to highlight current global economic variables and their effects of the Nigerian economy.

President of the Association, Ikechi Odigbo, said the seminar would help create deeper insights into the changing structure of the business environment and its implications on competitiveness. Odigbo added that the seminar would facilitate the development of strong and relevant strategy execution capabilities in turbulent times.

To underscore the importance of this seminar, the Association has invited seasoned professionals with experience relevant to the demands of the advertising industry in 2020.

Former Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Emeka Onwuka, is expected to be the keynote speaker. Panellists are Messrs. Frank Aigbogun, Publisher/CEO, BusinessDay Newspapers; and Olu Akanmu, Executive Director, First City Monument Bank.