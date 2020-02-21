Sanwo-Olu Lauds Effort of Foundation in Fight against Cancer

By Sunday Ehigiator

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu has lauded the efforts of Atinuke Cancer Foundation in the ongoing fight against cancer.

Sanwo-Olu made the commendation recently during a courtesy visit by the foundation to her office, in commemoration of the National Cancer Prevention Month and World Cancer Day to share the foundation’s action plans for the year with her.

In a statement made available to THISDAY by the Founder, Atinuke Foundation, Mrs. Tinu Lawal, the foundation pledged its readiness to collaborate, and support the state government in ensuring a cancer free future.

To buttress its support, she further revealed that the foundation would be providing free health check to 1000 participants during the cancer month.

“We will collaborate with the state government in ensuring a cancer free future. We also informed her of our upcoming programme whereby 1000 participants would get free health check.”

Sanwo-Olu told the foundation of the on-going plan for Primary Health Centers and the Lagos health sector as a whole.

She said: “Keenly been monitoring the activities of the foundation and I am very impressed with the positive impacts and the giant strides being made by Atinuke Cancer Foundation.”

She went on to assure Atinuke Cancer Foundation team that the state government was putting measures in place to resuscitate the state PHCs located within the local government area and the LCDA’s, adding that this will include screening for both breast and cervical cancers.