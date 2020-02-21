SAHCO Strategises to Boost Operations

Chinedu Eze

The Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc has mapped out strategies to boost its operation as prime handling company in Nigeria. The company in a recent appreciation dinner held in Lagos made this known, just as the parent company, SIFAX Group expressed satisfaction with the level of progress recorded by SAHCO.

SIFAX pledged to support its subsidiary so that it would continue on the trajectory of success with a resolve to achieve its dreams of impacting the economy positively by creating employment opportunities in Nigeria and in Africa.

The occasion was also used to unveil SIFAX SAHCO Travels, a Travel Management Company (TMC) that offers flight booking, corporate travels, protocol services, holiday packages, ticket reservation, cruises, among others.

TMC, which has already kicked off its service, has spread its network from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kano.

SAHCO management, represented by the Vice chairman, SAHCO Plc, Mr. Chike Ogeah, also used the occasion to praise the company’s clients, saying that without them the company would not have made such tremendous progress.

He urged Nigerians to invest in the company by buying its shares quoted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

“Everything we are doing is transparent, we are a growing company, what we do is unique but we pray for a stable aviation climate and we call on authorities to start doing things properly,” he said.

The Group Managing Director of SIFAX Group, Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, who spoke extensively on plans of the conglomerate in the next five years, said, “We are delighted that SAHCO is doing excellently well as a child of SAIFAX, SIFAX itself started about 32 years ago, we are happy that we are doing so well, we are an African conglomerate based in Nigeria but it is very important for us to re-strategise and move the company forward.

“We have about 1,500 employees in SAHCO, we have about 1,000 at the Seaport, we are helping the government to create about 4, 000 direct employment, we are taking a quantum leap-we want to be an African conglomerate that creates value for our services, we are building an African brand, we want to present in five African countries in the five years, both at the seaports and airports,” he said.