Qatar, Bulgaria Air Sign Codeshare Agreement

Qatar Airways has announced that it has signed a codeshare agreement with Bulgaria Air, saying sales will start with the first codeshare flights to operate from March 2, 2020.

The agreement would provide Bulgaria Air passengers with a seamless connection to destinations in Africa, Asia and the Middle East. Qatar Airways’ passengers would benefit from access to two new destinations in Bulgaria: Varna and Burgas.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “This agreement with Bulgaria Air follows other recent partnership announcements we have made with airlines across the world, demonstrating our commitment to working with our peers to provide passengers seamless connectivity and unrivalled service.”

Also, Bulgaria Air Chief Executive Officer, Hristo Todorov, said, “It is a great pleasure for Bulgaria Air to add Qatar Airways to its partnership network, which is undoubtedly one of the most respected and prestigious airlines in the world.

“We are delighted that they have chosen us as a partner enabling our passengers to travel quickly and conveniently to over 170 destinations with Qatar Airways. This cooperation is only a part of our long-term development strategy and we are happy to welcome the passengers of Qatar Airways onboard our aircraft.”

Qatar Airways first launched services to Sofia, Bulgaria on 22 September 2011 beginning with a four-times weekly service. In the years since, due to the strong demand by travellers, the service has grown to 14 weekly flights.