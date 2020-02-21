Promoting African Aviation

Chinedu Eze

The journey started in 1990 when African Aviation Services Limited was born. The objective was to promote aviation development in the continent. The infant had grown to full adult and since then, African Aviation has been setting agenda for air travel in the continent.

The African Aviation organises the successful series of annual African Aviation Conferences & Exhibitions, including MRO Africa, African Aviation Training, African Aviation Law, Air Finance for Africa, African Business Aviation, and African Aviation Defence and Aircraft Maintenance (MRO).

These annual African Aviation Conferences and Exhibitions, provide a unique platform for valuable networking and information sharing between leading African and international aviation, regulatory, finance, aircraft maintenance, training, military aviation and business and general aviation organisations and government officials, which help to foster closer co-operation and business partnerships. In addition, training courses are provided by the African Aviation Training School.

The founder and CEO of African Aviation Services Limited, Nick Fadugba, who is a Nigerian, said the organisation was founded in 1990 with the raison d’être of promoting aviation development in Africa. It is involved in aviation consultancy, conferences, seminars, publishing and ancillary services.

“Given Africa’s vast size and limited means of surface transportation by road, rail or river, African Aviation believed from the outset that a safe, efficient and affordable air transport industry in Africa would be a vital catalyst for the economic and social transformation of the continent.

“African Aviation Services provides strong leadership, a clear vision and unstinting commitment to the African aviation industry. African Aviation provides a wide range of aviation consultancy and advisory services to international and African organisations, and to African governments, spanning commercial, business, general and military aviation.

“Clients are able to achieve their goals more quickly and cost-effectively by leveraging the knowledge, experience and expertise of African Aviation in the African aviation industry, and its extensive business relationships and partnerships across the continent and globally,” he said.

Fadugba is a renowned aviation consultant recognised globally and has contributed immensely in the development of air transport in Africa. He is a former Secretary General of African Airlines Association (AFRAAA) and currently the Chairman of African Business Aviation Association (AFBAA). Fadugba has been the shining light for the growth of aviation in the continent.

“Our goal is to help build a more efficient and vibrant African aviation industry by promoting air safety and security, aviation training, air transport connectivity and win-win relationships,” he said.

Marking the 30 years of African Aviation Services Limited recently in Addis Ababa, during the 29th edition of MRO Africa Conference, Fadugba said that when African Aviation Services was launched, “We believed then, as we do today that air transport holds the key to unlock the potential of the African continent. Other people had the idea before us like Ethiopia Airlines, which provided us with great inspiration. Ethiopia Airlines connects Africa from east to west; north to south.

“We must give credit to the management and staff of Ethiopia Airlines because it is an inspiration to the African continent. At the African aviation, we believe in training, maintenance, leasing and financing. If African airlines could not buy new aircraft, we must be able to maintain the old ones that we have. Things have progressed since then.”

Fadugba over the years has provided global platform for deliberations on African aviation, which has made invaluable contribution to the development of the industry in the region.

African Aviation has provided African airlines the opportunity to meet suppliers, lessors, consultants, insurance firms, engineers and partnership firms that helped to consolidate and strengthen their operations.

Speaking about African Aviation and Fadugba’s contribution in the development of aviation industry in the continent, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam said, “First let me thank Nick for all the good work that he has been doing for the continent and that he continues to do. And it is a great work and we are with you and I take this opportunity to thank you. It takes passion and determination and commitment to work the talk for the last 30 years. So he deserves congratulation and appreciation.”

Many industry experts in Africa gave kudos to Fadugba for providing the opportunity for entrepreneurs, airline operators, engineers, pilots, service providers and others to meet at least every year to brainstorm on the industry, network and open new businesses opportunities.

The Managing Director and Accountable Manager of 7 Star Global Hangar Limited, Chief Isaac Balami, commended African Aviation for organising the MRO Conference which brings together experts from all over the world to Africa every year to deliberate on aircraft maintenance.

“This is the first time I have exhibited at Africa MRO Conference and met so many peoples and companies that are willing to support my organisation in what we do,” Balami said.