Kwara Customs Seizes Items Worth N448m

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin.

The Nigeria Customs Service(NCS) has disclosed said that it seized 40 weight sacks of 3,593kg of Cannabis Saliva popularly called Marijuana worth N448 million along Bukuru town in Baruten local government council area of Kwara state.

The State Controller of the NCS, Mr. Hussain Ahmed, disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, recently, while speaking on the activities of the command in the past four months.

He said the seizure was achieved following an intelligence information from the good people of the country.

Ahmed stated that, the men of the command have been on the trail of the arrest of the substance until the command achieved the result few days ago in the state.

The controller added that, “the substance was conceived in a mutilated rags of clothes so as to prevent the men of the command feels the substance until the men of the command stopped them and discovered the substance inside the lorry used for the smuggling.

“The cat was let out of bag, as the suspects involved in the act flew into the bush and ran away from being arrested by men of the command on during the operation”.

Ahmed, who called on well-meaning Nigerians to continue to give useful information that could be of assistance to the command in the discharge of its duties, said the gesture would go a long way in ridding out the society of the activities of smugglers in the country.

The customs boss, who said the hard drugs could ruin a society, added that users of the drugs are Nigerians and children of some people who in turn engage in such criminality as rape, robbery, etc.

He, therefore, assured the members of the public that, the command would continue to work harder so as to boost revenue generation of the government and also waged war against anti- smuggling activities in the border areas of the state.