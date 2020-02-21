Ikeja Electric Donates Medical Equipment to Ikorodu General Hospital

By Peter Uzoho

Ikeja Electric Plc has donated an ultramodern phototherapy machine and clinical supplies to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities towards improving healthcare.

At the presentation held at the hospital recently, Ikeja Electric’ team comprising staff from the headquarters in Ikeja and Ikorodu business unit presented the items to the management of the hospital in Ikorodu.

Speaking during the presentation of the equipment, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Mrs. Enobong Ezekiel, expressed the disco’s unwavering commitment to positively impact lives and give back to the society.

Ezekiel said: “Ikeja Electric is a customer centric organisation and it means that we are also committed to ensuring that we make impact on communities where we operate; that is why we are here. Today is significant to us too, as the entire world is celebrating love. For us at Ikeja Electric, our theme this year is ‘Clean Love.’”

While commending Ikeja Electric, for the gesture, the Medical Director, General Hospital, Ikorodu, Dr. Olufunmilayo Bankole said: “As a hospital we are elated to receive the phototherapy machine. We are happy that we have other organisations who like to partner with government to make healthcare service in Lagos State much better than it is currently.

“That phototherapy machine will serve in treating children with Jaundice. And we believe that if we are able to treat more people, we will be able to have a better healthy life. We congratulate Ikeja Electric. This is a noble cause.”