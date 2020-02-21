Association of Event Planners Hold Soirée in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma

Association of Professional Party Organisers and Events’ Managers in Nigeria (APPOEMN) had a swell time in a grand style at the Lekki Coliseum in Lagos for its end of the year party after planning events across the country last year to the delight of their clients.

The party, tagged “Owanbe 2020” was a one-day break in appreciation of the association members for their immense contributions that saw to the giant strides achieved last year with hopes for a better 2020.

The President of APPOEMN and MD of Omega Events, Mrs. Gbemisola Ope expressed that they needed a break having worked throughout last year.

Her words: “We were celebrating people and creating special events. We decided to take a day out of this New Year; let go of everything, celebrate ourselves and have a good time.”

While counting their many blessings, Ope enthused that from 120 memberships, APPOEMN now boasts of 210.

Other strides are: its major conferences like the TIC and organisation of seminars with experts on upgrading their skills and had three international speakers.

Despite these milestones, there were major challenges. “Our major challenge was getting the government to support us. We need to set a standard in the industry and have consequences for actions”.

According to the president, it is not enough for them to say a photographer is not up to standard or duping people. “We need the government to back us in correcting the vendors. We need the judiciary to help us stop delay in hearing”.

While APPOEMN keeps working towards overcoming its challenges, they hope 2020 would be better.

Although the event was to celebrate themselves, they also used it to invite their colleagues who are yet to be part of APPOEMN to come join them.

Speaking further, one of its patrons, Mrs. Gbemi Shasore, said her job is to ensure that the association met with all of its goals and ideas. “And I ensure I help as much as I can in every step of the way”.

Accordingly, some of the plans Shasore has put in place are: “to hear the name, “APPOEMN”, in every corner of Nigeria and hope they would be able to actualise it.

“Nigerians are merry-making people. We make an event out of everything, in whatever function, tribe and party – people like to celebrate”.

However, the patron pleaded that the government should help to put lots of rules so that unqualified people do not present themselves as professionals.

“If these rules are put in place and backed by the government then you and I will be saved from fraudsters.”