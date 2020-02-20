Terragon Launches Proprietary Software

Terragon, a data analytics and marketing cloud company, has launched a customer data software in Africa, while partnering top brewer in Nigeria to deliver personalised brand experiences to customers.

Through an aggregation of online and offline data as well as predictive scoring, the proprietary software, powered by data science and machine learning will help top fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands accurately target people across channels and devices. In order to enrich experiences while providing insight about difficult-to-source consumer data, the partnership with brewer will also generate measurable outcomes for consumers.

Terragon has evolved from being a mobile ad network and broad digital media agency to enterprise software business that leverages artificial intelligence and data science to deliver connections at scale for mobile-first markets.

Terragon CEO, Elo Umeh, while explaining the nature of the partnership, said: “Our journey and past experiences arm us with the assets and competencies a highly differentiated data analytics company requires. This is why in an age where everybody has a computer in his or her pocket, we have built a product that is software-driven, offering leading brands an enterprise tool to identify, engage, interact and measure in realtime what customers are doing.”

According to him, “The growing majority of the population presents a significant opportunity for beer consumption in Nigeria. Partnerships such as these help to find answers to questions of identity, needs and motivation for customer-centric brands both online and offline. Terragon will therefore support the beer industry and other key verticals, through partnerships such as this, to deliver very personalised experiences for their portfolio of brands.”

Umeh further said that the growing competition between consumer brands was driven by fast-changing social behaviour and products designed to help leading organisations achieve higher returns. In a world where business growth is limited by the superficial understanding of the customer across channels, deep, personalised insights that enhance customer experiences could be the game changer for big brands.

“This is the gap that Terragon fills in a way no other data company in Nigeria can. To achieve this, after years of research in Nigeria and India, Terragon has built a proprietary software stack, for which patents have also been filed,” he added.