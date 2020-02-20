Pandemonium over Robbery Scare in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

There was pandemonium in Akure, Ondo State capital when the residents of the town heard the rumour that armed robbers were operating at a commercial bank in the town.

The rumour caused confusion as residents that were closed to the area where the robbers were said to be operating ran helter skelter.

An online blog started the rumour around 11.00 a.m, which spread like wild fire.

As the rumour spread, many commercial banks in the town closed hurriedly and never opened for business for the day.

THISDAY gathered that the rumour may have arisen from a letter purportedly sent by robbers to a bank informing the bank of an imminent attack in the second week of February.

The rumour created panic which led to the deployment of Police Anti-Robbery patrol teams and men of Nigerian Army from the 323 Artllery Brigade in Akure.

Police teams also engaged in stop and search of vehicles at major junctions in the state capital.

Armed robbers had barely two weeks ago attacked two banks at Ile-Oluji headquarters of Ile-Oluji Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state, killing five persons including two policemen.

Reacting to the development, Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said there was no robbery or attempted robbery anywhere in the state.

Joseph said the story was not only false and mischievous but also wicked and lacked substance

He said: “We wish to inform the general public especially the citizens of the state to disregard any rumour of bank robbery or attempted bank robbery in Akure or anywhere in the state.

“We make bold to say that the story is not only false and mischievous but also wicked and lacks substance as no such incident happened anywhere in the state.

”We urge the good people of the state to disregard this rumour, as it is nothing but a blantant lie from the pit of hell. Our men are everywhere across the state to deal with any manner of crime or criminality,” he said.