NBCC Organises February Breakfast Meeting

The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) is set to host its February Breakfast Meeting in Lagos, Friday.

Facing constraints on public resources and fiscal space, while recognising the importance of investment in infrastructure to help the economy grow, the federal government is increasingly turning to the private sector as an alternative additional source of funding to meet the funding gap.

With a panel discussion on the importance and risks of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) by the speakers, the breakfast meeting seeks to explore ways to ensure that PPPs are as profitable in reality as they are on paper.

According to a statement, the forum would be attended by members of the business community, government institutions and stakeholders in the PPP sphere.

Speaking on the theme “Public-Private Partnerships – How to Make it Work in Nigeria,” are Lamin Manjang, CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria; Kunle Elebute, Senior Partner, KPMG Nigeria & Chairman, KPMG Africa; Engr Chidi Izuwah, DG Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission and Yomi Omomuwasan, MD/CEO Lekki Concession Company.

The NBCC Breakfast Meeting is Sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria and KPMG Nigeria.