MDXi Introduces Microsoft Stack Cloud

MDXi, MainOne’s data centre subsidiary, will tomorrow at the Nerds Unite 2020 Forum in Lagos, unveil the local offering of Microsoft’s Azure Stack to its customers as part of its ‘Managed Cloud Services.’ The Stack platform provided in partnership with Microsoft and HPE will be unveiled at MainOne’s 5th annual gathering of customers, partners and tech professionals, called Nerds Unite.

With the introduction of the local offering of Microsoft’s Azure Stack services, MDXi will be the first data centre in Nigeria to offer the Cloud service commercially to customers in Nigeria. This latest Cloud offering by MDXi into the Nigerian market, will reinforce MainOne’s leadership positioning in the cloud market, enabling the company to offer its customer a broader suite of cloud solutions. The offerings range from managed cloud deployment on public and private cloud services in the MDXi data centre, to management of offshore deployment on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure, in addition to Express Route services that enable secure, reliable communications to cloud services offshore.

Showcasing at the launch will be some of the benefits of MDXi’s Azure Stack in processing in-country data and applications thereby reducing customer latency to under 10ms and resulting in better experiences for end users. The demo will also showcase cost effective data storage solutions that allow businesses meet all their data sovereignty requirements with locally domiciled infrastructure.

The new Cloud services platform will offer enterprises and businesses the choice of a scalable, flexible computing platform to enable them to migrate critical applications from legacy technology to modernized and more efficient technology without having to go offshore.

Managing Director, MDXi, Gbenga Adegbiji, said: “MDXi has been in the business of providing cloud services to its enterprise customers for over five years, with skilled and certified engineers. We are the data center of choice for enterprise looking to host data locally in the cloud. With the introduction of the Azure Stack solution, we further demonstrate our ability to invest in cloud infrastructure to meet the changing and growing requirements of our customers in Nigeria, and indeed across West Africa. The partnership with Microsoft and HPE to deploy this platform demonstrates a concerted effort towards accomplishing the vision of being West Africa’s leading communications solution provider, delivering world-class quality services to our local customers.”