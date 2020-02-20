Dubai Tourism Road-Show Comes to Nigeria

As Abuja, Port-Harcourt and Lagos Gear Up

Mary Nnah

Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) will be kicking off its annual globetrotting road show across key cities in Nigeria -Abuja, Lagos and Port-Harcourt to further increase its promotional efforts of the city’s ever-evolving tourism proposition to African tourists. Hence, Dubai Tourism will be joined by 52 partners across hospitality, entertainment and retail sectors to interact with key trade partners in Nigeria

Experiencing strong growth in tourism numbers from Africa in 2019, Dubai Tourism is looking to sustain its momentum, strengthening relationships with key industry stakeholders in Nigeria.

Accompanied by a record number of 52 Dubai-based partners, Dubai Tourism 2020 roadshow will make a stop in Nigeria, starting off with Abuja on February 26, Port-Harcourt on February 28 and Lagos on March 2. The roadshow will highlight Dubai’s affordable experiences and the diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners in the West African region; spanning across travel, accommodation, entertainment and citywide events, with a focus on family travel.

Key elements of the event will include breakout network sessions, partner presentations, one-to-one meetings, an education session and Dubai Expert certifications and a briefing update on Expo 2020.

Speaking about the investment Dubai Tourism makes in Africa, Salim Ali Mohamed Dahman, Head of Campaigns – Africa at Dubai Tourism said: “The African region is of significant importance to Dubai and we will continue strengthening our relationships and developing strategic activities in this fast-growing market. The upcoming road show gives us the opportunity to reach out to all of our key partners, to align on future trade opportunities and ensure Dubai continues to remain top-of-mind for African travellers. We will continue to be present throughout the year and aim to steadily increase the number of partners we bring with us each year to this landmark roadshow.

“In 2019, Nigeria was one of our top performing source markets with a year-on-year increase of 33% in visitor numbers, supported by the increase in seat capacity from Emirates Airline between Dubai and Nigeria in the summer.”

Dubai Tourism will be joined by hotels like Aloft Hotel City Centre Deira Dubai, Andaz Dubai The Palm, , Atlantis The Palm Hotel & Resort, Caesars Bluewaters Dubai L.L.C, Dream City Hotel Apartments, Emerald Palace Kempinski, Flora, Five Hotel, Golden Sands (10) Hotel Apartments, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, Hilton Garden Inn Dubai Al Mina, InterContinental Hotels Group, JA Resorts & Hotels L.L.C, Jumeirah Group, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, La Ville Hotel & Suites, Nikki Beach Resort and Spa L.L.C, , Palazzo Versace Dubai, Radisson Blu Hotel – Dubai Deira Creek, Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Savoy Crest Hotel Apartments L.L.C, Shangri – La Dubai Hotel, Studio M Arabian Plaza Hotel & Hotel Apartment (Br of Hala Hospitality Group L.L.C), Swissotel Alghurair Dubai, The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre, Two Seasons Hotel & Hotel Apartments, and Voco Hotel.

The healthcare sector will not be left out. So health organisations like Dubai Healthcare Authority, American Hospital, and Thumbay Hospital will also be joining the caqmpaign as well as destination management companies like Arabian Oryx Travel & Tourism L.L.C, Arrival Gate Tourism, Golden Treasure Tourism L.L.C, Happy Travel Dot Com Travel and Tourism L.L.C, MIDA Travels, Orient Tours L.L.C Dubai Branch, Pacific Destination Tourism L.L.C, Rayna Tourism L.L.C, Red Apple Middle East Tourism LLC, Royal Arabian Destination Management DMCC, White Sands Tours & Travel.

Other attractions for the event include the EXPO 2020, Dubai Parks & Resorts, La Perle Theater, and Royal Caribbean Cruise line and Emirates Airline

The road shows would hold at Edmund’s Multipurpose Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja

On February 26, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM; it will hold at LA Kings Event Dome, Stadium Road, Port Harcourt on February 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM while it moves to Sheba Event Centre, 20 Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way, Maryland, Ikeja, Lagos on March 2, 2020 from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM.