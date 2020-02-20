Buhari Names New NDDC Boss

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja named Prof. Kemebradikumo Daniel Pondei as the Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Poindei replaces Mrs. Joy Nunieh, who until her removal yesterday, headed the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the commission in acting capacity.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari approved the enlargement of IMC from former membership of three to five.

Adesina listed the new five members of the committee to include: Pondei as as the acting MD, Dr Cairo Ojougboh as Acting Executive Director (Projects); Mr Ibanga Bassey Etang, acting Executive Director (Finance and Administration); Mrs Caroline Nagbo (member); and Cecilia Bukola Akintomide, a former Vice President with African Development Bank (member).

According to the statement, Pondei, the new NDDC boss, is a Professor of Medicine at the Niger Delta University, and former Provost, College of Health Sciences of the institution.

It added that the president had earlier approved that the Interim Management Committee would be in place till the forensic audit of the NDDC was concluded.