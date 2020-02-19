Katsina Lawmakers Weep over Killings

The members of the Katsina State House of Assembly yesterday wept over the recent killings of over 35 people in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The member representing Batsari constituency, Alhaji Jabiru Yau-yau, raised the issue at plenary under matters of urgent public interest.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the member representing Jibia constituency, Alhaji Mustapha Yusuf, opened the floodgate of tears while contributing to the motion and other members joined in, shedding tears over the killings.

“This situation is frightening because we don’t know what can still happen in that place.

“Many people were locked up and burnt to ashes. The villagers fled to various destinations because of fear of the unknown.

“What kind of terrible thing is this! This is very unfortunate, humans were killed like animals,” Yusuf said amidst tears.

NAN reported that members of the public, who were also at the assembly to observe the sitting, including some journalists covering the event, became emotional and joined in weeping over the situation.

Yau-yau, who moved the motion, had appealed to the state and Federal Governments to improve on security and provide relief materials to the people of Dankar and Tsanwa villages.

He lamented that the people had fled their homes and those who returned had no food and no place to sleep because their houses were destroyed by the bandits.

“While we appreciate the efforts of Governor Aminu Masari, we want the federal government to also come to our aid,” he said.