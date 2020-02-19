Allianz Nigeria Launches 60minutes Claim Settlement Initiative

Ebere Nwoji

Insurance underwriter, Allianz Nigeria Insurance plc, has launched a new initiative tagged “The 60minutes Revolution” which ensures that customers experience faster claims resolution within 60minutes.

The said with this initiative, claims payment t will no longer be business as usual as customers will now have their motor claims settled within 60minutes given that they send all the required documents.

Commenting on the initiative, Executive Director, Allianz Nigeria, Owolabi Salami, said :”We understand that complete customer satisfaction is not solely about giving competitive rates or ​swift delivery of policy documents but also how quickly we can have claims resolved; how quickly we can help our customers get back on track”.

According to him, with the Allianz claims payment initiative, customers no longer have to worry about how long a claim will take or when they will get paid, it will only take us 60minutes to have your claim resolved, what we require to enable us achieve this is a filled claim form, picture showing full view of vehicle and estimate of repair.

Explaining further the rationale behind this initiative, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer for Allianz Nigeria, Walter Bossman, noted that in a society such as Nigeria which things with at fast pace and where every aspect of life seems to be competing for attention, a delayed motor claim should not be on the list.

This according to him, informed Allianz Nigeria’s resolve to revolutionise the industry by making sure that customers are not inconvenienced any further by paying their claims within 60 minutes”.

The Allianz Group is one of the world’s leading insurers and asset managers with more than 92 million retail and corporate customers. Allianz customers benefit from a broad range of personal and corporate insurance services, ranging from property, life and health insurance to assistance services to credit insurance and global business insurance.