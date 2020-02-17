WHO, UNICEF Rate Osun High on Polio Eradication

The Osun State Task-Force Committee on Immunisation has disclosed that the state health care performance indices on polio eradication has been rated high above many other states in Nigeria by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations for Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF).

According to the committee, the available result, has shown that Osun came second on Smart Survey by scoring 97 per cent .

Osun Immunisation Task-Force Committee led by the Executive Secretary, Osun Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Oluwole Fabiyi made this disclosure in Osogbo while briefing the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Oluwole Oyebamiji about the successes and challenges encountered by the committee.

The Task-Force Committee on Immunisation further said that Osun has become a pace setter in qualitative health care service delivery and in the the fight against any preventable diseases.

The committee therefore disclosed that arrangement for another round of routine immunisation for children in all the nooks and cranny of Osun has been concluded to kick off on Saturday, 15thFerbruary,2020.

He noted that the 4- day planned routine immunisation would be an Oral Polio Vaccination(OPV) for the children between the ages of zero to five and the vaccination is to guide against Poliomyelitis.



The committee also applauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for the new approved salary structure for health workers in the state and other various supports given to the Osun Primary Health Care Board in carrying out its mandate which is now yielding positive results.



They however pledged to be more dedicated and committed to the assignment in making Osun a Polio free state and appealed for more government supports,especially in their area of challenges which include funding.



In his response, Oyebamiji hinted that Oyetola will leave no stone unturned in the health sector,noting that the health and security of the people of the state is so paramount in the mind of Governor Oyetola.

Oyebamiji reiterated the efforts of the present administration in ensuring that 332 Primary Health Centres were rehabilitated across all wards in the State in order to improve the health status of the people .

He however assured the Osun Task-Force on Immunisation on the state government readiness to give them the needed support to fulfill their mandate and desired success .