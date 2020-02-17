Police Extend Curfew in Bayelsa

By Emmanuel Addeh



The Bayelsa State Police Command Monday extended the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on the state, following the violent protest that greeted last Thursday’s Supreme Court Judgement removing David Lyon of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Speaking at the Police Headquarters, Yenagoa, state Commissioner of Police, Mr Uche Anozia, said that the credible intelligence available to the command indicated that the prevailing security situation in the state demanded the extension.



He said the curfew will now be relaxed from next Sunday, February 23, 2020 and will take effect 10 pm to 6am everyday as against 8pm to 6am.

The state police command had earlier imposed curfew in the state from Friday, February 14, 2020 to Sunday February 16, 2020 to forestall the escalation of violence that erupted in the state last weekend.



“In the light of the credible intelligence available to the command vis-a-vis the prevailing security situation in Bayelsa state, the command has deemed it necessary to review and extend the curfew to Sunday 23rd February, 2020 with effect from Monday 17th February, 2020, from 10pm to 6am.

“Members of the public are advised to remain indoors as security agencies will be out to arrest anyone who violates the curfew and such outlaws will be prosecuted .



“Public is advised to remain calm as the command is poised to ensure the safety of lives and property in the state” said Anozia.



Meanwhile, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has promised to hit the ground running, hinting yesterday that he will soon forward the 2020 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly for consideration.



Diri, gave the indication when he met with all the 24 members of the State House of Assembly, after the past governor, Seriake Dickson, declined to forward the appropriation bill, rather leaving it for the new administration.

He said the meeting with the lawmakers was part of the process for the submission of the bill.



“There is no time at all. We want to hit the ground running, hence this meeting with you all. Let me assure you that the document will come in no distant time. This is the synergy we need to ensure development of the state, Diri stated.



He called for the co-operation and support of the lawmakers in the new order to meet the aspirations of the people, declaring that he would be a servant leader to the Bayelsa people.

“Let us join hands to build Bayelsa state. We must leave a legacy of development, love and hope for our people. Our state is in dire need of development in all facets. Education for instance is the bedrock and foundation of any society. We will invest more in critical infrastructure, said Diri.



He added: “We cannot use our hands to destroy the state we all sought to have. All the feuding should stop and let us see ourselves as brothers and sisters. Then, focus on things that will bring us together. That is when we can experience development”.



The governor called for genuine reconciliation and restated that he is governor to all Bayelsans and not a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor.



The Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Monday Bubou-Obolo, said they were in Government House to formally congratulate the governor and his deputy Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on the Supreme Court declaration and subsequent inauguration.



He said all members of the Assembly made up of both the ruling PDP and opposition APC, were ready to work closely with the executive arm for the development of the state, reminding him of the urgent need to present the 2020 budget proposal.