OGUN AND INVESTMENT DRIVE

Any government, be it federal, state or at local that encourages partnerships both foreign and local, directly or indirectly promotes the socio-economic development and improves personal prosperity of its citizens. This is because foreign firms are more familiar with global good practices while local firms are more familiar with the indigenous context.

The present administration in Ogun State, led by Governor Dapo Abiodun, whose mission is ‘building our future together’ agenda, has since the last eight months worked collectively with private organisations locally and internationally to implement policies reforms to create certainty, consistence and predictability for investors and citizens. Also his government has been steadily working to create a business environment that is competitive and conducive for investors and individuals to come, work and play in the state.

It is also imperative to say here that the governor has embarked on a path that is illuminated by policy consistency and regulatory certainty, fiscal responsibility and decisive interventions to stimulate the economic activities of the state, because rapid industrialisation is critical to any government, as it will also create job opportunities to young ones in the state.

As part of his investment drive, the governor with some of his executive members have met with executives of at least nine UK-based companies in a bid to pull investments into the state.

Meanwhile, the governor who attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020 in London as part of efforts to make the state investment choice of destination for investors as well as make the state the nation’s industrial capital, had an assessment tour of the UK manufacturing and agro-processing headquarters of Alvan Blanch, a company that specialises in the manufacturing and supply of machines used for the processing of agricultural produce and waste. The company had indicated interest in investing in the state.

The governor also visited five different companies that have multiple specialisations in energy, infrastructure, agriculture and agro-processing, investment and asset management, technology, financial advisory, capital raising and private equity.

Recently, United States Consul General to Nigeria, Claire Pienangelo, had a courtesy visit to the governor, where she lauded the government for providing a level playing field for both local and foreign investors to thrive in the state.

Pienangelo added that though it is a bit difficult for foreign investors to operate in the country, but Ogun State has a good attitude by welcoming foreign and local companies, saying it is the first step in attracting foreign firms, especially American firms.

She said American companies would be interested in road construction, maintenance of equipment as well as in the energy sector by providing generators and other forms of equipment that would assist in the continuous industrial development of the state.

Furthermore, the state government had also held a meeting with the officials at the Consulate General, United Arab Emirates Affairs, led by the Acting Chief Executive Officer, Fujairah Terminals, AbdulAzeez Al-Balooshi in Lagos on how to invest in the state and the team were taken to site for on the-spot assessment, as well as held a meeting with the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority [NPA] Ms Hadiza Bala Usman at the Port Headquarters, Marina, Lagos, where the state government briefed the MD of government’s intention to resuscitate the Olokola sea port.

Taylor Temitayo Micheal, Abeokuta