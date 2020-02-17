Military Foils Boko Haram’s Attack on Damaturu

Michael Olugbode in Damaturu



Boko Haram attacks were repelled by the military in Damaturu, the Yobe capital yesterday evening.

The insurgents had earlier created panic among the residents of Babbangida, the headquarters of Tarmuwa Local Government Area about 50 kilometres from the state capital, Damaturu.

The insurgents were believed to have moved from Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area in Borno State and transited through Mafa, which shares border with Babbangida on the eastern axis.

However, the spokesman of the army in Damaturu, Lt. Chinonso Oteh disclosed that the terrorists just transited through Babbangida and did not launch any attack on the town.

The insurgents emerged in Damaturu exchanging gunshots with the military as they tried to capture the capital town.

They were said to have even thrown explosives at the northern entrance of Damaturu where they engaged the military.

According to some residents of Zannah Zakariya Housing Estate, who spoke to THISDAY, they started hearing heavy gunshots just after Magrib prayer (7.30p.m.) at the entrance of Damaturu near Yobe State Police headquarters.

Speaking on the incident, the Assistant Acting Assistant Director of Public Relations, Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lt. Chinonso Oteh said troops of the Nigerian Army repelled the attempted infiltration of Damaturu by the terrorists who came through Babbangida road.

“Our men engaged the Boko Haram terrorists in a heavy gun battle this evening (Sunday) along Babbangida road while on their way to Damaturu,” Oteh said.

He assured residents of Damaturu of the readiness of the Nigerian Army to protect lives and property of the people.

He however called on the residents to remain calm and continue with their normal businesses.

As at the time of filing this report, NAF fighter jet was hovering over Damaturu.