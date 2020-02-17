Rotary Club Honours Police, LASTMA Officers

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of its contribution to humanity and celebration of Rotary international vocational service month, Maryland Rotary Club has honoured officers of the Nigerian Police and Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) and also presented a cash of N25, 000.

Speaking at the ceremony in Lagos, recently, the Club President, Dr. Adewale Sanni, said the various government officials recognised at the event displayed courage, diligence despite dangers and risks associated at the various points of duties.

“We did our feasibility studies very well to actually know those who are in needs of this support in this month of vocational service as Rotary Club of Maryland.

“This is to reward those who were doing well and never thought people were watching them in discharge of their duties and also for people who need support to boost their businesses to move higher in life.”

The club noted that the reward for excellence came after two months of facts-finding and recommendation from the public and colleagues to recipients.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Vocational Service Committee, Mr. Bamidele Onalaja, said the awards to the recipients would spur more commitment from those entrusted with service to humanity beyond borders.

“That is why we went as far as going to their post of duties to give them the awards and as you can see passersby was cheering them up and echoing they deserve it. To them we believe they never saw it coming but today they are been celebrated.”

On her part, an Officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Inspector, Okwudi Dianna, expressed appreciation to God, stating that she never knew that people were watching her, “was just surprised when their President came and told me that they have an award for me.”