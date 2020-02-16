Wike Asks Oshiomhole to Resign for Failing to Stop Diri’s Inauguration

• Alleges APC chairman wanted to steal Rivers’ mandate

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike saturday asked the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole to resign immediately for failing to stop the inauguration of Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Duoye Diri as he boasted.

Wike, also, accused the APC national chairman and his associate of attempting to steal the mandate of Rivers people, though were strongly resisted, thereby resulting in his bitterness towards Rivers State.

He made the call at a session with journalists in Port Harcourt yesterday, noting that under no circumstances would the people of Rivers State allow Oshiomhole and his associates rob Rivers State of the people’s mandate.

He said Nigeria “is a country where you see people who do not have character. Today, they sing a song. Tomorrow, they sing another song. I think Oshiomhole as the APC national chairman is not a character that anybody should associate with.

“First of all, I have never been violent and I will never be violent. However, when you see armed robbers come to your house, will you plead with the armed robbers and say please I beg you leave my house.

“People think that armed robbers are only those who cart away people’s money. The worst form of armed robbery is when you steal peoples mandate and just like what Oshiomhole is noted for. He thinks because he’s in the ruling party, he can use security to steal the mandate of the people.

“He was taught a lesson, a bitter lesson and I want to repeat, if you come to steal our mandate, the people will respond accordingly. They will oppose your stealing of their mandate and so Oshiomhole thinks that because he is in the ruling party nobody should say anything or do anything.

“Stealing is not only when you go to rob a bank. The worse form of armed robbery is when you steal the mandate of the people,” Wike said.

Wike described Oshiomhole as a politician without character, noting that the APC national chairman “is always driven by survival instincts. Oshiomhole cannot lay claim to having canvassed for one man, one vote because he is not practising the philosophy.”

He noted that he stopped attending the National Economic Council because Oshiomhole turned it into a forum to bash former President Goodluck Jonathan, when he had gone to praise Jonathan at Aso Villa for ensuring credible elections.

“When Jonathan made sure the election was free and fair, Oshiomhole came to the villa and thanked Jonathan. When Jonathan left office, one of the reasons I don’t go to NEC meeting is because of Oshiomhole.

“When Jonathan left, there was no day at the NEC meeting Oshiomhole would not bring Jonathan down. Oshiomhole praised Jonathan for allowing one man one vote. But when the man left, Oshiomhole changed. That is his character.

“Oshiomhole said he fought godfatherism. At the same time, he wants to install himself as a godfather in Edo state. Why is he fighting Obaseki? It is because the man doesn’t take instruction from him. He preaches what he doesn’t practice.”

Wike said Oshiomhole lacked the powers to challenge the pronouncement of the Supreme Court.

“Oshiomhole has the audacity to say nobody will be sworn in in Bayelsa state causing crisis in the country and nobody wants to call him to order but for people like us in Rivers State. Because of people like Oshiomhole and his style of leadership, his party lost so many areas they ought not to have lost.

“What made them not to have candidates in Rivers State and Zamfara? It is because of Oshiomhole. Oshiomhole led to the problem they have in Bayelsa. He is not a man of integrity and nobody should take him seriously.”