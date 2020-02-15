Gospel Music Comes to Me Naturally

Victoria Abattam

Victoria Abattam is a singer, songwriter, educator and an insurance professional rolled into one. She exudes grace, poise, charm, confidence and great character. With an extremely great and breathtaking voice, she takes your breath away. A Praise and Worship leader in her home church, her unwavering passion for God is so inspiring both to the young and the old who come in contact with her music. Her music Career started in 2004. With her recent single recording, she speaks with Adedayo Adejobi about her music, collaborations, motivation, fashion and her ideal man

Tell us more about yourself

I am currently an artiste signed under Topgrove Entertainment, Lagos, whose label I recently released a single titled “Chim ma”. I am from Amichi in Nnewi south Local Government Area of Anambra state. I am also the first child of my parents.

How long have you been singing?

I have seen singing as a teenager but professionally since 2015.

Your educational background?

I studied Business Administration and Management at Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo, Ebonyi State. I also possess a Postgraduate Diploma in Education.

What genre of music are you into, and why?

Contemporary gospel music. I do gospel because that’s what comes to me naturally.

What are your challenges and what are you doing to surmount them?

One of the challenges I see is about my Gospel music being relevant and impactful in the current Nigerian socio-economic reality. To tackle this, I’d have to be extremely creative and unique in my style of delivery. I’m working assiduously at this.

What other things do you do, asides singing?

Asides music, I am an educator and an insurance advisor

How many EP have you released?

I have not released an EP yet this is actually my debut single.

Do you have mentors?

Yes, Sinach, Tasha Cobbs, Mercy Chinwo and Waje

Who is your favourite artistes locally?

Oh! I have many favourites. I love Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Judikay, Waje, Ese Chekwa, Psalmos, Blessing Okocha, IBK. These are ladies with strong vocal strengths and I admire them a lot.

What about foreign one?

Cece Winans, Kim Burrell, Tasha Cobbs and H.E.R

Do you do secular music at all?

No I don’t. But I don’t have anything against secular songs as long as they have good rhythms and interesting.

What local or foreign artiste are you looking to collaborate with?

I will love to collaborate with Sinach, Mercy Chinwo, Blessing Okocha etc

If you could meet any musical Icon dead or alive, who would it be?

Cece Winans

Are you married?

No, I am not married

What sterling qualities do you look for in the man of your dreams?

I look out for friendship and how we are able to connect on all levels.

As a Singer, How have you dealt with sexual advances?

I just set boundaries.

What are your other plans?

I am working towards recording more songs and releasing my first album hopefully by the end of this year.

How do you relax?

To relax, I watch a movies, read books. I take time out to actually rest or hang out with friends

How would you define style?

Style is creativity, its comfort and what makes one unique.

What motivates you?

I am motivated by the knowledge that some destinies are tied to me and my family.

What does success mean to you?

Success to me is making daily positive changes towards becoming better as a person and in your craft. It’s putting a smile on someone’s face. It’s replicating myself in others and helping the next person stand.

What 5 books have you read that have transformed you?

Finishing strong by Steve Farrar, Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren, Goals by Brain Tracy, Everything happens for a reason and other lies I’ve loved. Kate Bowler’s Eat that frog has also transformed me.

If you were to meet a global figure, which would it be?

Chimamanda Adiche.

What do you do in your leisure time?

I write songs, I visit friends and family I have not seen in a while.

You seem to have a strong eye for fashion. What does fashion mean to you?

Fashion to me is an expression of who we are. It has to suit my body and be comfortable.

What fashion brands do you love?

I don’t really love or follow any particular brand or trend. I’m okay as long as the product is good, comfortable and fashionable.

What 5 fashion accessories would I find on you always?

A wristwatch, ear ring, necklace, hand bag, perfume

Which of your accessories can you kill for?

I don’t really have any favourite accessories. I just wear what suits my outfit per time.

