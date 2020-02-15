Cadbury Delivers Promise to Winners of Talent Hunt

L-R: Senior Category Manager, Cocoa Beverage, Cadbury West Africa, Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue; Head of Administration, MONA SCHOOL (1st Prize Winner), Ejiro Akinyomi and Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Oyeyimika Adeboye at the prize presentation to winners of the BournFactor School Talent Competition in Lagos… recently

Cadbury Nigeria Plc., has rewarded the winners of its ‘Bourn Factor Talent Hunt’ contest.

The just concluded competition provided a platform for children to display their outstanding talents after which they qualify for prizes based on their performance.

The top three winners were: Mona School, Sapele, Delta State, which came first; Difference Academy, Ile Ife, Osun State came second and Faith Heritage Gold Schools, Abeokuta, Ogun State was third.

True to the words of Cadbury, the top three winners were presented cheques of N3 million, N2 million and N1 million respectively, at the company’s headquarters in Lagos

Speaking during the award presentation, Managing Director of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye reaffirmed the company’s commitment to its value which is to love its community and consumers.

She added that the company recognised the Federal government’s efforts towards youth development and that it was ready to contribute its quota to realising the objective.

“Part of our value in Cadbury is to love our consumers and our brands. As a business, we are not only concerned about making money from our communities, but we are also supporting people in the communities to grow and develop as a people. The idea of Bourn Factor was generated while we were thinking about how we can pay back those who are buying our products and mainly, for our younger children. Looking at the population of Nigeria, over 60-65% of the population is under the age of 14 and that is a big catchment area for our business. We want to make sure we touch the lives of these children and nourish them for the future.

“In the near future, we hope to come up with more ideas that would connect with our consumers. For our CSR, we collaborate with Helen Keller International (HKI), which helps us to touch our communities in a way that is transparent and will not distract our business. We also look forward to more schools winning in subsequent editions such that we can touch more children.”

In her remarks, the firm’s Senior Category Manager, Cocoa Beverage, West Africa, Ifeoma Chuks-Adizue, lauded participants for showing commitment to the competition.

“About 183 schools entered the 2019 competition and submitted over 800,000 wraps and containers. We eventually narrowed them down to the top 10 schools and by December 2019, five schools made it to the live audition. The final selection was based on the video clips that were shared and the talents that the children displayed. Today, we are celebrating the final three. These winners represent millions of Nigerian children who, if given the opportunity, are willing to contribute their quota to Nigeria’s growth.

“The competition is also aimed to consolidate and build sustainable communities across Nigeria.

For instance, we encouraged the winners to adopt orphanages within their area, where they could also give back to children in those orphanages and make them happy. Truly, we can learn a lot from these kids because their ideas were fantastic.”

Thanking the company on behalf of the winners, Head of Administration at Mona School, Mrs. Ejiro Akinyomi stated that the contest has enabled them to find and recognise talented children in their respective schools.

