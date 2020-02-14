Ultimate Love: The Search for Life-long Love

Mary Nnah

It’s the month of love, the week of love and above all, this particular day, February 14, which is St. Valentine’s Day, is specifically set aside to show and share love.

It is therefore not a coincidence that MultiChoice decided to choose this particular week to launch “Ultimate Love”, the first-of-its-kind reality TV show in Nigeria, which was premiered last Sunday at the Magic Centre, Industrial Street, off Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos.

The competition consist of 16 contestants referred to as Love Guests, looking for love with the hope of finding lasting love which may result in marriage and this is the ultimate goal in this whole initiative.

Anchored by Nollywood diva, Dakore Egbuson – Akande alongside Oluwaseun Olaniyan, the show involves single male and female strangers living together in an isolated location with the hopes of finding life-long love.

By next Sunday, the show is going to be truly interesting when we get to watch live as the Love Guests become couples in the show. So, in just one week of getting to know one another, they would be asked to couple up.

They are paired based on their mutual attraction to one other and will compete for who emerges as the ultimate couple. The couples will interact daily with a counsellor referred to as ‘Aunty’ as they embark on their journey to love.

How would they decide who would be coupled with whom? And what would happen when a Love Guest can’t find a partner? All would be revealed in next Sunday’s live check out show, which can be watched 24/7 on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

The 16 Love Guests were checked into the swanky and elegant Love Pad. Love Pad is the exquisite abode where the contestants are housed to start a journey that would lead them to finding ultimate love. In there, they will be continuously monitored by live television cameras and personal audio microphones whilst they carry out daily tasks, compete in weekly challenges and perform other themed activities.

This is one reality TV show that would show the viewers how to discover as you watch as 16 Love Guests, as they are referred to, fight for love 24/7 for eight goods straight.

The ultimate couple would be determined by the highest number of public votes at the end of the show.

Prizes for the winning couple include #5 million naira and a house. Also the couple will be rewarded with a lavish traditional wedding ceremony, which is subject to a live proposal during the final show while the house gift is subject to the married couple having lived together successfully for the period of one year after wedding.

The Nigeria’s first love reality TV show, which kicked off on Sunday, February 9, 2020, had its auditions held across the country. Love seekers came out in multitude to find their soulmates.

We can’t wait to find out who the ultimate couple would be. The search for true love starts and only the brave will fine it.