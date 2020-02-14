Stanbic Reiterates Commitment to Youth Empowerment

Hamid Ayodeji

Stanbic IBTC Bank has reiterated its commitments towards supporting youth development and empowerment across the country thereby, harnessing their potential.

The financial service provider stated that empowering and investing in the younger generation would help boost the economic activities in the country.

Speaking during his opening remarks at the annual Youth Leadership Series programme held in Lagos, with the theme: “Techriculture,” the Chief Executive Officer, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Demola Sogunle, pointed out that empowerment and mentorship initiatives for youths would transform Nigeria from a consumer nation into a production and exporting country.

According to him, “We see the need to invest and implement empowerment schemes such as this so as to enhance the entrepreneurial climate of the country, as findings show that startups have contributed 76.5 per cent of the national workforce and accounts for 7.64 per cent of export receipts.

“With the population of the country growing strong and youths making up the majority of it, we see the need to continue supporting the development and empowerment of our youths.

“Also, this year’s theme was picked because the infusion of agriculture and technology will always remain evergreen, thereby leading to immense sustainable economic development,” Sogunle added.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth, Sport Development, Sunday Dare, during his goodwill remarks explained that the current administration was committed towards using technology driven initiatives to develop youths, adding that it would also go a very long way if stakeholders continue to express their support towards such schemes.