Sokoto FRSC Tasks Officers on Data Analysis, Management

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

As part of its strategic goals for 2020 on how to improve personnel capacity and competence in road safety management, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Zone 10 in Sokoto State yesterday organised workshop for the agency’s Heads of Policy, Research and Statistics.

Declaring the workshop open, the Commander, Zone 10, ACM Kayode Olagunju, said the workshop was to acquaint its personnel on prompt, accurate and detail report rendition to be used for crash data management nationwide.

“This workshop is going on simultaneously across the country,” he said.

Olagunju, who was represented by the Zonal Head of Operation, DCC Mohammed Yakubu, added that data is very pertinent for national planning on how to curb the rate of crash management, adding that the zone would use the workshop as a spring board for adequate crash data reporting.

The commander frowned at the situation where those in charge of reports duplicated and falsified reports, saying the zone would henceforth sanction those caught in the act.

He said there’s need for those in these departments to brace up to do the needful in accurate and timely rendition to enable the zone give leverage to actualise the dream of becoming the number one zone in the country.

Olagunju enjoined the FRSC Monitor and Evaluation Department to monitor all the activities of the command daily in order to keep track and include the data in the compendium.

The FRSC chief implored all participants that the knowledge to be acquired during the workshop should not be thrown to the wind, but rather be put to action to enhance their competency.

He assured the participants that the resolutions from the workshop would be fully implemented to enable the FRSC provide solutions to the problems facing the zone.

The workshop was themed: “Accurate and Timely Report Rendition: A Panacea for Good Decision Making.”

Participants were drawn from the three sector commands of the zone.