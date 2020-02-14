Kano Inaugurates Steering Committee for Pastoral Devt Project

Chris Uba

A 20–MAN Steering Committee has been inaugurated for the Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

The project is a $95 million project funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the Life and Livelihoods Fund (LLF).

It focuses on improving crop production and enhancing livestock productivity in the state, even as its overall objective is to contribute to reducing poverty and strengthening food and food security.

In a message to the inauguration, the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, explained “that the project emphasises enhancement of agricultural production, productivity and competitiveness of both crop and livestock, with expected reduction in the number of people living below the poverty line in the state”.

“In quantitative terms, it aims to improve the living conditions of over 1, 260, 000 million people across the 44 local government areas of Kano state, and that is quite a large number of people”, he added.

Gawuna, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Kano State Ministry of Agriculture, Mal. Adamu Abdu Faragai, hinted that the project also aims to address incessant conflicts between farmers and pastoralists.

“The project will initiate an unprecedented development momentum in Kano. As it unfolds, it will have tremendous positive impact on our environment and will contribute immensely towards improving the management of our natural resources”, he affirmed.

On the Steering committee, Gawuna disclosed that, “it is a significant component of the project management that will serve as an advisory body, comprising stakeholders. It will review project annual work plans and budget, implementation progress reports and provide guidance on different issues that could affect the project”.

“The committee will meet twice a year in the first three years of the project and once a year in the subsequent two years. However, extraordinary meetings of the committee can be held whenever the need arises”, he added.

The Deputy Governor expressed optimism that the steering committee would work closely with the Project Executing Agency, the Project Management Unit and other stakeholders to guarantee the project’s sustainability.

Members of the PSC which is to be chaired by the State Deputy Governor, in his capacity as Commissioner for Agriculture, include the Chairman, State House of Assembly Committee on Agriculture, the Director-General, Rural Access and Mobility Project, as well as representatives from the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources, Justice, Finance, Environment, Budget and Economic Planning, KNARDA, and the Project Management Unit.

Others are one representative each from Crop Farmers Associations, Milk Processors Association, L&Z Farms Nig. Ltd, Cattle Herders Association, Butchers Association and the Kano State Grazing Reserves Management Committee.

Responding on behalf of the members, the state Project Coordinator, KSADP, who is also the secretary of the steering committee, Ibrahim Muhammad, pledged that they would work as a team to make the set goals achievable.