Oshiomhole: Supreme Court Judgement on Bayelsa Lacks Fruit of Justice

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Supreme Court judgement on the Bayelsa election lacks the fruit of justice.

A five man panel of the apex court presided by Justice Mary Peter-Odili had nullified the election of Mr. David Lyon as Governor -elect of Bayelsa State, barely 24 hours to his inauguration.

The apex court sacked Lyon on the grounds that his deputy, Senator biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to INEC in aid of his qualification for the November 16 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Eko consequently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of Return issued to Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

Reacting to the judgement, Oshiomhole said, “This judgement lacks the fruit of Justice. When justice is sacrificed on the alter of technicalities (it) constitute a great danger.”

The national chairman noted that the party had asked its lawyer to explore all lawful legal window in view of the fact that there is no any other candidate that has the spread.

Details later…