Ogun, Ondo Approve Amotekun Draft Bills

Ogun and Ondo States wednesday approved the draft bill for the newly-formed South-west security outfit, Amotekun.

In Ogun State, the state government approved the proposal for the creation of the Ogun State Security Network Agency, under the auspices of Amotekun.

The approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting in Abeokuta after an extensive deliberation that lasted close to 10 hours and was presided over by the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

At the meeting, Abiodun reportedly went down memory lane on how he escaped death by a whisker a year ago when loyalists of his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, pelted leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Abeokuta, with stones.

The attack occurred as the party’s flag was being presented to Abiodun by chieftains of the party, including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and National Leader of the APC, Senator Bola Tinubu.

Abiodun, however, said he had forgiven the attackers and was not holding any grudge against them.

He said: “The highest level of political intolerance in the country was witnessed.

“I could not believe that in this state, in which I am a bonafide son of the soil, in this state, which is a state of many firsts, that such a show of shame was taking place before my very eyes, in front of the number one and number two persons in this country. I could not just believe it.”

Addressing journalists at the end of the executive council meeting, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Adegbolahan Adeniran, said the presentation of the Amotekun bill before the state executive council followed the earlier approval by the attorney-generals of the six South-west states.

Adeniran stated that the state’s Amotekun Corps would be headed by a state Commandant, adding that the bill also allows for collaborative efforts between the six South-west states, should the need arises.

He expressed optimism that the bill will get speedy attention from the state lawmakers so that the governor could also assent to the bill as soon as possible.

Adeniran said: “We presented the bill for the creation of the Ogun State Security Network Agency or what many call the Amotekun Corp Bill of 2020.

“Today, the Executive Council of Ogun State met and adopted a draft as amended of a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Security Network Agency. This agency is the agency that will comprise the Amotekun Corps and this bill will be transmitted to the house of assembly before the end of this week.”

In Ondo State, the executive council also approved the draft bill for the establishment Ondo State Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps code-named “Operation Amotekun.”

The state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, in a statement yesterday, said the bill would be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage into law.

“In an exhaustive session of deliberations, council took time to peruse every detail contained in the bill that was presented by the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Kola Olawoye (SAN), and now ready to be transmitted to the state House of Assembly for passage.

“The draft bill has six parts and 44 sections. It is also gratifying to disclose that every apprehension or fears expressed have been adequately looked into,” Ojogo said.

The commissioner added that traditional rulers would now have roles to play in the operations of the security outfit.

He reiterated that the laudable initiative of the South-west state governments was aimed at complementing the efforts of the nation’s security agencies.