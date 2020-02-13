NFF Appoints Yobo as Super Eagles’ Assistant Coach

Replaces Imama Amapakabo in Rohr’s technical crew

Duro Ikhazuagbe

The First Nigerian footballer to clock 100 international appearances for the senior national team, Joseph Michael Yobo has been appointed as assistant coach of the Super Eagles.

Yobo, former Super Eagles’ defender and captain made his 100th appearance for Nigeria in Brazilian capital city of Basilia on June 30, 2014 in the Round of 16 World Cup match with France.

Director of Communications of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire announced in a statement yesterday afternoon that the former Super Eagles’ defender and captain was appointed as assistant coach of the team to replace Imama Amapakabo in the three –time African champions’ technical crew.

Yobo, who played for the Nigeria U20 boys – Flying Eagles – during the FIFA World Youth Championship (now known as FIFA U20 World Cup) in 1999, won his first cap for the the senior team in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match away to Zambia in Chingola in April 2001, and played in three FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

The attack –minded defender also played in six Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013, capping it with leading the Super Eagles to their third continental title in South Africa in 2013 under the watch of another former captain of the team, late Stephen Keshi.

A thoroughbred and dedicated professional who played his club football in five countries, including sterling appearances for Olympique Marseille in the French top flight, Fenerbahce in Turkey and Everton FC in the English Premiership, Joseph Yobo scored several crucial goals for the Super Eagles in important qualifying matches for the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations.

He was also among the scorers when the Eagles thrashed South Africa’s Bafana Bafana 4-0 in a group phase match in Tunisia 16 years ago.

The Ogoni, Rivers State-indigene footballer was on 6th September 1980.

The flamboyant stopper also played club football in Belgium with Standard Liege, Tenerife in Spain and Norwich City in England, having started out with Michellin-Harcourt in Rivers State in 1996, has been a regular pundit for pay television channel, SuperSport.