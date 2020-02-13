NCC Endorses Gage Awards

Fred Ojeh

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has endorsed the maiden edition of the annual Gage Awards, which will take place on February 22nd, 2020, in Lagos.

The Gage Awards is dedicated to the digital space and seeks to spotlight individuals, groups and brands making life better for the ordinary Nigerian by leveraging the power of digital technology.

The award would be recognising key individuals and brands across 24 distinct categories, including Best Data Service Provider, Banking App of the Year and Best Use of Digital in Financial Services among others.

In addition, the Grand awards of the night would also be presented to deserving brands, including the Best Data Service Provider of year 2019 and Banking App of the Year 2019.

According to the event organisers, the whole essence of the award would be to raise the standard of service delivery, increase the pace of innovation and attract new talents to the digital space.

The award is seen as a key private sector contribution towards raising standards in the digital space as well as amplifying the value of the digital in Nigeria.