Glo Introduces Storage App for Backup

By Emma Okonji

Globacom has introduced Glo Cloud, a personal full quality storage application, which enables customers to easily back up their digital life or activities including photos, videos, music and documents.

Globacom said in a statement that the app is to assist Glo data users to safely and privately store, back up automatically, retrieve and share their digital content from their cloud account.

Similarly, Glo Cloud users can store their digital contents to the size of their subscriptions.

“For instance, if a customer subscribed for 50GB, he or she will be able to store up to 50GB of content.

“We are in a digital age where people develop loads and loads of personal, social and business content which they wish to store and retrieve whenever and wherever they want. Glo Cloud provides a safe and secure place to store such content. Apart from the problem of having enough storage space on phones or laptops, the Glo Cloud customer is assured of the safety of his documents or contents if he loses his phone or computer”, the company said in a statement.

According to the telecommunications company, customers could download the Glo Cloud application from Google Play or Apple store by searching application “Glo Cloud”. Once download is successfully completed, the customer can then subscribe to the required package by registering for the service.

Subscribers can equally edit photos with special effects and stickers as well as make movies from their photos and albums. In addition to these, the app enables them to access or retrieve their digital content anytime from all their devices.

Similarly, Glo Cloud offers a fast and powerful search and creates automatic albums to rediscover or organize past memories. Albums can then be shared with others to invite them to add their photos.

“The subscription fee for Glo Cloud service and any other charges the customer may incur in connection with the use of the service will be charged from the customer’s available airtime balance, while regular data charges apply for using internet to upload and download the content,” the company added.