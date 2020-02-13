Firm Restates Commitment to Ease Business Operations

Eyowo Integrated Payment Limited, a 360 financial solution platform, has launched the Boost Your Business with Eyowo retail/business workshop series in Lagos. Themed: “Driving Business growth with data,” the workshop was aimed at creating an avenue where retailers and business owners can learn how to improve business performance using modern tools and strategies.

The workshop had retailers, business owners and stakeholders in the fin-tech industry in attendance.

Chief Executive Officer, Eyowo, Mr. Tomi Amao, reiterated th ecompany’s vision with the purpose of solving financial inclusion problems and making daily transactions seamless for businesses in Nigeria.

“The boost your business retail seminar is one of many steps we are taking to achieve our vision which is to promote and drive financial inclusion throughout Africa. We believe this is very possible,” he said.

The Chief Customer Enterprise Architect, Oracle Ecemea, Dr. Olufemi Oyenuga, who was the guest speaker, delivered a lecture on ‘Driving Business Growth with Data.’

Some of the business solutions, which the participants were educated on included: Eyowo For Business, a business solution that caters for the inherent problems undergone by professionals in the financial sector of the economy/organisations and Eyowo for Retail, a retail solution that takes the cumbersome nature of accounting and stock keeping and make it seamless, while giving the retailer instant settlements.

Eyowo provides simple, modern and reliable financial services to anyone with a phone number. This includes consumers, retailers, businesses, and developers.

With Eyowo, people can send and receive money, buy airtime, pay bills, make cardless ATM withdrawals, request and accept payment from customers using only their phone numbers. Individuals can also save and earn interest, borrow money at zero interest and have access to dollar cards to carry out international transactions