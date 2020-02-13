Dare Clears Doubts on Edo 2020

Minister of Youth and Sports Development , Mr. Sunday Dare, has cleared all doubts on the state of readiness of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium to host the 20th edition of the National Sports Festival billed to kickoff on 20th March in Benin City.

Speaking after an on-the-spot assessment visit to the Samuel Ogbemudia Sports Complex in Benin, the minister declared “I am impressed with what I have seen at the Samuel Ogbemudia Sports Complex, it shows clearly that consistent work has been going on here.

“There has been huge commitment on the part of his Excellency Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy Mr . Philip Shaibu to ensure that this place is completed in a record time.

“I have seen progress and I can say this stadium is about 85% or 90% ready for the National Sports Festival,” he declared

Governor Obaseki also reassured that the stadium will be completely ready by the first week of March.

The last edition of the National Sports Festival was held in Abuja, with Delta State emerging as the overall winner.

Meanwhile , the Minister has hailed the qualification of Nigeria’s female National BasketBall Team D’Tigress for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics .

He said the Nigerian spirit and resilience ensured the girls berthing at sports biggest fiesta..

“We salute the courage, resilience and Nigerian spirit of our players which led to their qualification. We have no doubt that they will go with the same spirit and zeal to the games. We shall support all our athletes to attain their true potentials at the games,” concludes the minister.