Coronavirus: Lagos Places Hotels, Resorts under Surveillance

The Lagos State Government has placed hotels and other resort centres in parts of the state on active surveillance to closely monitor visitors, travellers and non-nationals especially those of East Asian and Chinese origin to prevent any outbreak of Coronavirus.

The state government has also dismissed the rumoured suspicion of cases of the Coronavirus Disease in Gowon Estate in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, dismissed the rumour making the rounds on social media that Chinese people, who recently returned from Wuhan, China and residing in Osoba Close of Gowon Estate, were having severe symptoms of Coronavirus disease and treating the symptoms themselves.

The commissioner in a statement yesterday noted that there is no truth in the report emanating from Gowon Estate.

Abayomi while giving an update on the investigation carried out by the Ministry through its surveillance team declared that “there are no suspected or confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Lagos State contrary to fake news being circulated in the media.”

The Commissioner said, “in a bid to further investigate the rumour, the surveillance team of the Lagos State Ministry of Health and the Alimosho community stakeholders were in Gowon Estate and its environs – the alleged scene of the suspected cases, on February 9, 2019.

“The team interrogated residents living in and around Osoba Street in Alaguntan Ward, Segun Majekodunmi Street and other randomly selected houses in Alimosho but there were no Chinese nationals residing or carrying on business in and around any of the streets and communities visited.”

Abayomi added that the team also interrogated the Chairman of Gemade Estate, who was known to have affiliations with Chinese expatriates but discovered that the six Chinese expatriates who had worked in his factory at Igbesa, Agbara, Ogun State had returned to China since 2019 when their work permit expired.

“The team expanded its search to hotels around Alimosho and Gowon Estate where a Taiwanese lady was identified to have visited one of the hotels but nothing concrete linking her to China was found. Three Egyptian nationals, who were sighted buying drugs at a particular pharmacy were also interrogated but were found to be businessmen who had no link whatsoever with China,” the commissioner explained.

Abayomi noted that the contact phone numbers of Alimosho LGA Disease Surveillance Notification Officer were given to relevant stakeholders in Alimosho in case they come in contact or have knowledge of any Chinese national living around or anyone arriving from China.

“The State surveillance team has scaled up its search by placing hotels and other resort centres on active surveillance to closely monitor visitors, travellers and non-nationals especially those of East Asian and Chinese origin,” he added.