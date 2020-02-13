Adamawa Court Orders Police Commissioner to Arrest Lawmaker

Daji Sani in Yola

A chief magistrate court sitting in Yola has ordered the Commissioner of Police to arrest a lawmaker, representing Song constituency in Adamawa State House of Assembly, Hon. Simon Isa, over his refusal to appear before it.

The court presided over by Magistrate Daniel John, who gave the order, said since there was evidence that the defendant was duly served in person, he has no reason not to be in court, stating that the law is no respecter of anybody.

He described the action of the lawmaker as an affront to the court.

Isa was charged to court over alleged criminal charge with suit number: CMC/9462/2019, alleging that the lawmaker on February 20, 2014 bought a 25KVA Denyo generator at N2.490 million.

The charge further alleged that the defendant paid N2 million and all effort to get the balance failed. An act, the charge described as tantamount to cheating contrary to Section 320 of the Penal Code Law of Adamawa State.

Counsel to the complainant, Chief Godwin Ehimakhoi, said there’s evidence that the defendant was duly served, but neither the defendant nor his counsel was present in the court. Thus, he urged the court to issued warrant of arrest on the defendant and the court granted the prayer.

The case has been adjourned to February 18 for further mention.