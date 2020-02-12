NNPC/Chevron JV Inaugurates Six Classrooms in Aruakpor-Umah Community, Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

In line with its corporate social responsibility, Chevron Nigeria Limited and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Joint Venture, in collaboration with the Delta State Government, has inaugurated a six-classroom block for the use of pupils of Abe I Primary School in Aruakpor-Umah Community, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The six-classroom block, with eight toilets and teachers’ office, was funded by the NNPC/Chevron Nigeria Limited Joint Venture (NNPC/CNL JV) and executed under a Project Specific Agreement (PSA) basis by the Aruakpor-Umah community. The community awarded the contract to one of its own, Pyrammidt Company Nigeria Ltd in December 2017.

The General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs (PGPA) of Chevron Nigeria, Esimaje Brikinn, said the project was one of the social investments made by the NNPC/CNL JV to improve the welfare of the people in its areas of operations and beyond.

He thanked the state government for approving, managing and creating the enabling atmosphere for the successful execution of the project and also commended the Aruakpor-Umah Community for good project execution.

Brikinn, who was represented by the Area Manager, PGPA Field Operations, Mr. Sam Daibo, said: “Through partnership with the government of Delta State, as well as community stakeholders, we have been adding significant values to people’s lives through our corporate responsibility and community engagement initiatives. This is the trail of goodness we leave behind in every community where we operate.”

The state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary education, Chief Patrick Ukah, who was represented by the Chief Inspector of Education, Uvwie Local Government Area, Mrs. Jane Awoyinka, lauded the NNPC/CNL JV’s commitment to its social responsibility by giving back to communities around its operational areas. “I am aware of several similar projects in the area of educational support by the NNPC/CNL Joint Venture and I commend the company for not relenting on its efforts to execute its social responsibility programmes.”

Similarly, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRH Emmanuel Ekemejewa Sideso, accompanied by his most senior chiefs, thanked the NNPC/CNL JV for the achievement, adding that he was impressed by the speed of execution.

He urged other citizens and corporate organisations to emulate the sponsors in improving educational and other infrastructural development in host communities.

He recalled the time when the school, which was named after him, was started and informed guests that the first five pupils, who were foundation members of the school, were on his palace scholarship till the completion of their education.

The Chairman Aruakpor-Umah community, Prince Emmannuel Enewe, as well as the Onewhoro of the community all commended the NNPC/Chevron JV for providing the funds to build the school and promised that the facility would be well maintained by the community.