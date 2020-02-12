In Display of Solidarity, Soyinka, Odinkalu in Court for Sowore’s Trial

In a display of solidarity, Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, and former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, are currently at the Federal High Court Abuja for the trial of the convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore, is being prosecuted by the Federal Government for declaring a nationwide protest against the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. The protest tagged #RevolutionNow, was viewed by the Federal Government as an attempt to overthrow the Buhari government.

Also in court on Wednesday in solidarity with Sowore, who is also the publisher of an online news platform, Sahara Reporters, are a former senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Shehu Sani, and civil rights activist, Deji Adeyanju.

More details shortly….