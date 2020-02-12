FUTO-SSANU Commends VC for Promoting Staff, Returning Positions to Non-teaching Staff

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Federal University of Technology (FUTO) branch of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has commended the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Francis Eze for keeping faith with progress of the senior staff of the institution through regular promotion of staff and returning positions held by teaching staff to non-teaching staff.

This was contained in an address read by the institution’s SSANU Chairman, Franklin Matthews during the Pre-NDC/NEC meeting of the association held in FUTO.

Matthews recalled that the vice-chancellor did not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that no SSANU member was affected in the recent disengagement of staff at the staff school, never wasted time in paying any allowance released by the federal government, and approval of training for staff within and outside the university.

He however reminded the institution’s authorities to settle some welfare to staff such as promotion of staff from CONTISS 11-12; CONTISS 13-14; implementation of directorate system; creation of more units in the bursary; and conversion of members who had obtained higher degrees while in service.

In his remarks, the National President of SSANU, Samson Ugwoke expressed dismay over the rising insecurity in the country, bad roads and lack of sensitivity on the part of the federal government, saying, “we are using this opportunity to draw the attention of the federal government to the state of bad roads in the country to reduce the level of road carnage in every part of the country.

“In our last communiqué, we asked for the retirement of the security chiefs and introduce new and energetic men so that fresh ideas would be introduced in the system.

“SSANU calls on the federal government to look into restructuring of the national security architecture. Nigeria is in a state of war. The president and the National Assembly should join hands to look into the security architecture of this country.”