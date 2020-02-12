Discovery of Oil Can’t Affect Our Relationship, Bauchi Gov Assures Gombe Lawmakers

By Segun Awofadeji

Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of Bauchi State has insisted that there was no any conflict between Bauchi and Gombe states following oil discovery.

The governor was speaking recently when he received in audience, members of the Gombe State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Hon Abubakar Sadiq Kurba, who visited him at the Council Chamber, Government House Bauchi.

Governor Mohammed said discovery of oil will not cause disharmony thereby affecting the good relationship that exists between the two states.

He noted with satisfaction, the progress so far made by Gombe state in the areas of continuity and infrastructural development.

The governor who expressed gratitude to Gombe state lawmakers for the solidarity visit, appealed to them to support their governor to enable him succeed.

The Speaker, Abubakar Sadiq Kurba, who led the delegation, said the visit was to congratulate Governor Mohammed on his recent victory at the supreme court.

While tracing the political history of the governor, the Gombe Speaker expressed confidence that Bauchi will record remarkable achievements under his administration.