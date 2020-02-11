Dare Tips Team Nigeria Wrestlers for Medal Haul at Tokyo 2020

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr. Sunday Dare, has reiterated that the impressive performance of Nigerian wrestlers in recent outings has strengthened the hope for Nigeria medal haul in the sport at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He stated this during an inspection tour of the Wrestling Gym in Bayelsa State. The Minister said he was excited to be in the state to identify with wrestling as one of the country’s most successful sports.

He congratulated the team that competed in Algiers for an incredible performance.

“Odunayo (Adekuoroye) is now number one, we also have Blessing (Oborodudu) doing well. The wrestling team outings have been fantastic from Italy a couple of weeks ago to Algiers, excellent performances.

“They have brightened our hope for medals at the Olympics and we celebrate these young agile wrestlers.

“We are at the theatre of wrestling, the home of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation where Nigerian athletes really camp, I am impressed with what I have seen and also impressed with the efforts being made to complete the outstanding project here,” stressed the minister.

Dare commended the President and the board members of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation for their foresight and commitment to the project, even as he thanked the Bayelsa government for providing the grant to complete the gym.

He promised that the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development would partner the state government to make the gym a befitting theatre of wrestling for Nigerians.