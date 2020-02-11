CEOs to Speak at SAIPEC

Peter Uzoho

Chief executive officers and senior executives from over 20 national oil companies in Africa have confirmed to speak at the fourth edition of Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) organised annually by the Petroleum Technologists Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

The conference is scheduled to hold from February 25 to 27, 2020, at the Eko Hotel Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Among the speakers at the event are the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari; Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NDCMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote; Chief Executive Officer, Société Nationale d’Opérations Pétrolières de la Côte d’Ivoire (Petroci), Côte d’Ivoire, Dr. Ibrahim Diaby; Chief Executive Officer, ENH, Mozambique, Mr. Omar Mitha; and Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Kofi Koduah, amongst others.

In a statement by the Chairman of the conference organising committee and General Secretary of PETAN, Mr. Ranti Omole, in addition to an extensive conference programme, a sell-out exhibition, featuring 120+ exhibitors have been confirmed.

According to Omole, also new for SAIPEC 2020 are several additional features including the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board’s (NCDMB) African Content Series Day on February 26, followed by the SAIPEC Awards and Women in Industry on February 27.

He further explained: “SAIPEC has developed significantly since its inception in 2017 in terms of participation levels from three NOCs to 20 today, from 50 to 120 exhibiting companies and from around 800 to 3,500 visitors fully representing the entire oil and gas value chain from throughout the Sub Saharan Africa region.

“Networking, boosting business contacts and building new and existing partnerships continues to be central to SAIPEC’s aims and 2020 will again feature an exclusive Business Matching service that allows participants to prearrange networking opportunities with other attendees ahead of the event through an easy-to-use platform.

“In addition, exhibition attendance is free for qualifying individuals and visitors who register to attend will also be automatically entered into a prize draw to win an Apple MacBook once their badge is collected from the registration desk.”