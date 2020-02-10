Sensational Quadre Clinches ITF Title in Pretoria

Oyinlomo Quadre on Saturday claimed the J3 Pretoria girls singles title, following a 6-2, 6-3 win over Nahia Berecoechea in the final.

The 16-year-old second seed produced another solid performance to beat the Moroccan French thus capping a marvelous week of tennis in which she didn’t lose a set.

The youngster’s exploit in recent years has seen her rose significantly on ITF junior tennis rankings as well as the WTA following her quarterfinals showing at the Nigeria F4&5 (Lagos Open) in 2019.

Having lost her first two matches of the year in Tunisia, Quadre who, won the last four national tournaments in Kano, Lagos and Abuja (twice), bounced back to claim her first title of the season on the ITF Junior Tour.

Quadre also came close to securing the girls doubles title, but fell just short in the super tiebreaker alongside Salma Loudili as they succumbed 7-6, 1-6, 12-10 to Moroccan pair of Sara Akid and Yasmine Kabbaj.

The Aces Tennis Academy product will now turn her attention to the ITF/CAT African Closed Junior Under-18 Championship individual event, which will hold at the Tuks Tennis, University of Pretoria between February 10 and 14.