Plateau Senator Dies in Abuja Hospital

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The senator representing Plateau South in the National Assembly, Mr. Ignatius Longjan, is dead.

Longjan, an All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker, who was the deputy governor to former Governor Jonah Jang between 2011 and 2015, reportedly died in a Turkish hospital in Abuja in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased had battled with hypertension, which became complicated with diabetes.

A family friend and his former media aide, Mr. Wulime Goyit, confirmed his death in Jos on Monday.

Jang, in his reaction, described Longjan’s death as shocking.

Speaking through his Media Consultant, Mr. Clinton Garuba, Jang said he has not just lost a political soul mate but a friend at a time when his wealth of experience and contributions are most needed by the state and its people.

He condoled with the family, government and people of the state over the loss and prayed God to grant his soul eternal rest with the Lord.

Details later…