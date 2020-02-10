Four States Register For MASVI Invitational Cycling Race

Four states have entered for the maiden edition of the MASVI invitational Cycling Race billed to hold in Sobe and some surrounding towns in Owan West Local Government from February 28 to March 1, 2020.

According to the Secretary General of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, CFN, Dayo Abolude, the states are Delta, Cross River, Oyo and Edo.

“The MASVI invitational race is gathering momentum because states have started registering for the championship”, he said, adding that two more states, Lagos and Rivers, are still being expected to register.

“We have set February 21 as deadline for the registration and submission of names of cyclists that will participate in the one day race. Anambra and Ondo states have been placed on standby in case Rivers and Lagos fail to meet the deadline”, Abolude said.

Meanwhile the Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ilaboya has said that the MASVI sponsorship of the cycling race will help galvanize support for the various youth empowerment schemes he has introduced for the people of the area.

“MASVI invitational race is also to help prepare Team Edo for the National Sports Festival scheduled for March 21 to April 1, 2020”, he stressed.