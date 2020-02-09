Maritime Top Shot, Olayiwola Shittu, Over the Moon

Without a doubt, the new year has taken off on a very interesting note for Prince Olayiwola Shittu, a former National President of the Association of Nigerian Licenced Agents, ANLCA.

For those wondering why he is over the moon at the moment, Shittu, a respected voice in the maritime sector, is set to play host to the world, as he is gives out the hand of his only daughter, Kemi, in marriage to her long-time lover, beau, Emmanuel Norman, on Saturday, February 29, 2020.

A source revealed that Shittu, an alumnus of University of Birmingham and an accomplished Project Manager, will be walking down the aisle with her love, a successful realtor, at David Christian Centre, beside Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki, Lagos.

Already, captains of industry, profiled clearing agents as well as family and friends are said to be warming up to honour the couple on the day and even grace the reception scheduled to hold at Royal Oak Event Limited, Ikate Elegushi, Lekki, Lagos.

The celebrations will continue with a colourful after-party at the same venue.

The love birds, it was also gathered, had first met 16 years ago at the College of Arts and Science (CAS), Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where they became friends.

Though they lost contact for some time, they reconnected in February 2019 and were struck with the proverbial cupid arrow immediately.