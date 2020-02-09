Herbert Wigwe: Musings on Access Bank Marathon

They advised us to all run yesterday o. By now, the whole Lagos would have finished running. Let me even say one thing. There is a sweet damsel in that their Awolowo branch. If you see the lady, she fine like witch. Her brown skin like well-made milo and will be floating around the banking hall daring me to come. So you know Duke no dey fall him hand. I smile, pour perfume, brush my teeth and appear in that branch last week. I say hello, The Duke would like your numbers and she say what for and I say to discuss the CBN’s new policy and how it would affect the markets and also to look closely at the macroeconomic environment with a view to engaging the authorities so that Foreign Direct Investments will not be hampered by policy inconsistencies .

She just look me with those lovely almond shaped eyes and say ok sir, I will give you my numbers on one condition. As she spoke, I was looking at her lips, they were fluttering like the Nigerian flag just after Super Eagles scored a goal at the World Cup. I sigh, ‘kai, where Herbert dey get all this kind mammy water come work for him bank. Me don close my account for another bank o. Ok, what is the condition, bringing out my phone – that you will run the marathon with me on Saturday, she sang. I look this girl, me at 50, with small pot belly and bow legs to run marathon? This girl is looking for who to come faint and embarrass himself on CNN. I say thank you, I will send my staff prince if you like give me the number, if you don’t, I cannot come and kill myself for Herbert staff. Anyways, this is just a light-hearted reach out to my brother Herbert in these times.

It’s been one tough period for him but I am very sure that things will become rosy again my brother. Your experience from yesterday’s marathon should show you that you carry a sacred mandate on your shoulders and that you have our support, so do not worry, don’t be wearied; everything will be ok at the end of the day. But meanwhile, can you assist me with that staff number, na the first desk on your right when you enter the branch? Help me this one time abeg, I will never disturb you again my oga. Welldone and God bless you.