Atiku Abubakar’s Ally, Segun Showunmi, Celebrates

Segun Showunmi, who was the spokesperson for former Vice President and the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) candidate in the 2019 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar , had cause to thank God , on Monday, February 3, 2019, when he turned a year older.

In celebration of the man known for his oratorical power and brilliance, his friends and well-wishers did not to allow the day to go without some fanfare.

In the build-up to the birthday celebrations, his social media page had practically been on fire with hundreds of goodwill messages.

Described as an exceedingly intelligent man, the Egba-born politician has built a strong reputation for excellence over the years. He has excelled both in academics and job career, winning in everything he’s put his hand to.Showunmi, one of the key players during the administration of former governor Gbenga Daniel of Ogun State, shot into the limelight when he was appointed spokesman to Abubakar.

He did not only deliver on his brief, he also became a nightmare to the ruling party. In fact, his contributions to the rebranding project of Abubakar and the eventual showings in the last general election cannot be overemphasized.

Showunmi would later contest for a House of Representatives seat in the last National Assembly election.