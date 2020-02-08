Uzodinma Cautions against Incessant Protests in Imo

Amby Uneze in Owerri

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has warned residents of the state that his administration will no longer tolerate protests that are designed to destabilize government activities and tamper with the peace of the state.

Uzodinma, who spoke during a solidarity rally organized by the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), warned that government will no longer fold its arms and watch any group under any guise trample upon the peace of the state.

He said: “Government will do all within the ambits of the law to maintain peace and order; those who are engaging in these incessant protests must stop forthwith. I took an oath to maintain peace and protect the lives and property of the citizens, I will not fail to deal with any group causing breach of the peace in the state.”

The governor reassured Imo citizens that his administration is for peace and service, ready to provide equal opportunities for the overall development of the state and her citizens regardless of cadre and status. He reiterated that the government will not condone any act of marginalization or unruly attitude.

To the persons living with disabilities, Governor Uzodinma said: “There will be no marginalization against you. Whatever anybody can do I’m sure you can do it, you’ll be given equal opportunities; so I implore you to go on and be happy because this is your government.”

In a communiqué, the state Chairman, NURTW, Izuchukwu Okebaram, said: “Senator Uzodinma’s victory at the apex court in the land is an act of God and a bold step by the judiciary towards restoration of justice; as well as re-enactment of the supremacy of Nigerian constitution.”

Pledging unalloyed support and loyalty to Governor Uzodinma, the NURTW members enjoined Imolites to shun all forms of deceitful incitement by unscrupulous politicians intended to lure them into offering themselves as willing tools to cause a breach of the peace.

Okebaram lauded Uzodinma’s prompt intervention in resolving the crisis in the union, which he ascribed to “the unconstitutional and illegal removal of a validly elected state executive by the last administration”.

Speaking for the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, the state Chairman, Bright Ikechukwu Uzoma, solicited support for Governor Uzodinma and called on detractors to sheathe their swords and join the moving vehicle that is taking Imo to its dream destination. He pleaded with the governor to address the issue of marginalization being faced by persons living with disabilities in the state.

The solidarity march, which was led by the NURTW and JONAPWD and other interested groups, centred on warning disgruntled politicians to desist from seeking to destabilize the nascent Uzodinma-led administration.